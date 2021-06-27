Afghan stability important for Pakistan: Fawad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that stability in Afghanistan is very important for Pakistan.

“Pakistan urges the Afghan Taliban to hold talks with US and Afghan government,” Chaudhry said Saturday, while speaking to the media about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview to an American newspaper.

In his interview, PM Khan described a new dimension of relations with the United States, where he emphasised on economic, rather than security ties, Chaudhry said.

He said the premier shared his views on the US, China and Afghanistan’s issues with the world, and hoped for better relations with India.

Khan believes that if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, they may consider sealing their border, Chaudhry said, adding that Pakistan has fenced off 90% of the Pak-Afghan border. “We are in a position to seal the border with Afghanistan completely,” he said.

The minister said that the solution to the Afghanistan problem must come out in such a way that all the warring factions are involved.