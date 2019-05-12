Kabul

An Afghan official said unidentified gunmen killed a deputy intelligence director for northern Baghlan province.

The provincial official said Abdul Ghafour Mahmoud was shot on Sunday while travelling to the capital, Kabul, and another intelligence agent was wounded. The official spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to speak to the media. He said the attack took place on the outskirts of Baghlan’s provincial capital, Puli Khumri, and an investigation is underway.

He said it was still unclear if one or more gunmen carried out the attack before fleeing the scene. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.—.AP