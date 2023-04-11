Afghan soil still being used by TTP for attacks on Pakistan: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is still using Afghan soil for launching attacks on Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Islamabad has good relations with the ruling Taliban government in Kabul. However, the Afghan authorities have not succeeded in stopping the use of their territory in attacks on Pakistan,” he said in an interview with Voice of America.

The matter, the federal minister said, had been brought up and discussed last month when a meeting between a high-ranking Pakistan delegation and Afghan officials was held.

“During the meeting”, the defence minister said, “The Taliban expressed their determination to deal with this problem.”

The Afghan authorities said that they would not allow their land to be used for terrorism against any country, Asif added.

He further said that he believed the Afghan Taliban were “distancing” themselves from the proscribed outfit, however, due to the fact that they fought against Nato together in the past, certain “camaraderie” exists between the two sides.

During his interview, Asif also alleged that the resettlement of TTP leaders in Pakistan was done through a “programme”.

“[Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister] Imran Khan has been signalling throughout his political career that he is ideologically supportive of the Taliban. At various points, the international media has even referred to him as ‘Taliban Khan’,” he said.

He added that the TTP was in possession of the advanced equipment left behind by the US after its withdrawal, further alleging that India too is still helping them.