Afghan situation out of Pakistan’s control: Moeed

Staff Reporter Islamabad

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan on Friday, terming it “extremely bad and out of Pakistan’s control”.

Briefing the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, he warned of an impending risk of an attack by Tehreek-i-Taliban, who, he said, could enter Pakistan disguised as refugees.

He, however, denied the presence of the Taliban in Pakistan as of now, terming the reports “Indian propaganda”.

“India is financially facilitating the propaganda and agencies have even made arrests in this regard.”

Yusuf said Pakistan was very concerned about the changing situation following the US withdrawal and would be adversely affected by the growing vio-lence and civil war in Afghanistan.

“The region’s peace is conditional on peace in Af-ghanistan,” he added.

Yusuf further said that the Afghan government needed to work on improving relations with Paki-stan if it wanted peace in the country.

“[Also], I don’t see the US offering a financial pack-age to Afghanistan and in that case, only Pakistan can provide a trade route to the landlocked country,” he said.

The national security adviser stressed that the UN Refugee Agency needed to set up camps for Afghan refugees.