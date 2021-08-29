Afghan situation can turn into humanitarian crisis: Fawad

Staff Reporter Karachi

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the world should realise that the situation in Afghanistan could give rise to another humanitarian crisis and turning a blind eye to the war-torn country could worsen the crisis.

“We are keenly observing the situation in Afghanistan,” Fawad said while speaking to the media in Karachi.

“The world has to make decisions with sagacity, not by the use of force,” he said adding, “Don’t wait for the destruction of Afghanistan. I urge all countries to not leave the country alone.”

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the large scale evacuation has created a big administration gap in Afghanistan and the situation demands international community’s support to help the people of Afghanistan in this testing time.

Highlighting that the world was cognisant of Pakistan’s efforts pertaining to the evacuations, he said, “The bigger problem at the moment is about filling the gap of leadership in Afghanistan.”

“It is not up to Pakistan to form a government in Afghanistan; it is the Afghans who can elect a government.”

“Sindh government isn’t giving Sehat cards to the public.” He reiterated that the provincial government received Rs1,900 billion in the past three years, and asked “where has that money gone.”

“They should either work themselves or let us do it. The basic development work cannot be done without [the coordination of] the provincial government.”

“What would the local government departments do if the chief minister kept all powers to himself,” said Fawad and urged the Supreme Court to revoke Article 140 [in the province]. “PPP will be eliminated in Sindh.”

Turning his guns towards the opposition, Fawad said, “PPP and PML-N have turned into regional political parties. Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto have done nothing in their lives.”

“Neither of them ever gave a policy direction on any issue. “ The fact is, he added, the opposition doesn’t have a clear policy.

“Shehbaz Sharif should first decide as to who will lead the party.” The minister reiterated that Nawaz Sharif will have to be answerable to the public. “He should return to Pakistan and return the country’s money.”

Chaudhry Fawad, while criticising the opposition, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Fazlur Rehman will “fall ill” after the alliance’s upcoming rally in Karachi.