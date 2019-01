Rawalpindi

An Afghan was shot dead by the unknown attackers in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station here on Thursday. According to details, an afghan identified Jameel resident of Masrail was shot dead by the unknown killers.

According to the deceased brother, last night Jameel disappeared from the house and his mobile phone was turned off. Rescue 1122 shifted body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) for postmartum.—APP

