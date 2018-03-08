Afghan robbers group active in posh areas

Staff Reporter

A group, comprising 50 Afghan nationals. has been found involved in committing robberies in the posh areas of the metropolis, it emerged here Wednesday.

During the robberies, the group would also sexually abuse women. It was learnt that the group was con-trolled from Afghanistan and the investigation officer probing the case had been receiving threats through phone calls from an Afghan number. Few days ago, a member of the group was killed while two others were caught in a police encounter. The arrested members revealed details in the custody. According to reports, these robbers were conducting robberies since two to three years. Earlier, on January 13, three robbers from this group were caught and 100grams of gold and Rs 12 million were re-covered from them.