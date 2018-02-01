Afghan refugees stay extended for 60 days

Islamabad

The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday approved grant of 60 days extension in the Proof of Registration (POR) Cards for the Afghan Refugees.

Meeting of the federal cabinet was held here at the PM Office under the chair of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The cabinet also approved extension of Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for less developed areas.

Chairman HEC informed the cabinet that the scheme would be extended to 114 districts in various parts of the country including Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Paktunkhwa, South Punjab, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

Following agenda items were approved by the cabinet; MoU between Chinese Academy of Sciences and Pakistan Meteorological Department to Promote Science Technology & Innovation Cooperation. MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on Bilateral Consultation.

Approval for signing of Executive Programme of Cultural Agreement between the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China for the year 2018-2022.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) in its meeting held on 12-12-2017.

Ratification of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (CCE) of the cabinet in its meeting held on 29-12-2017.

Ratification of the decision taken by the ECC of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 05-01-2018. Appointment of Protector of Emigrants, Rawalpindi and Peshawar was also approved by the cabinet.—APP