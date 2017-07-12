Afghan refugees one of main problemms Pakistan dealing with

Islamabad

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt. Gen (Retd.) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Tuesday said that Afghan refugees are one of the main problems Pakistan is dealing with and we are dealing this problem alone without any assistance. He was speaking at an International Conference on Refugee Crises: “Lessons from Pakistan and beyond” organised by National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) – Islamabad in collaboration with Hanss Seidel Foundation.

The Minister pointed out that international community only pays us half a dollar per year for education and one dollar per year per head for Afghan refugees. The minister said Pakistan as a neighbor had made its contribution in meeting needs of Afghan refugees. He said the international community was spending much more on Syrian refugees than the Afghan refugees. Abdul Qadir said the international community has realized that 30 percent of Afghan refugees were now heading towards Europe.

He said this conference will provide a platform for local and international researchers and experts to share their research and experiences. “We welcome their ideas from broad range of disciplines including social science, political science, international relations and security studies” he said. In his welcome remarks Rector NUST Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M) (Retd) said that in the backdrop of recent refugee crisis in Europe, there is an increasing realization to commensurate the global menace with deserving attention. The influx of the refugees has jolted socio-political terrains of the host countries, and the collective response has appeared in the form of ‘securitization’ of migration.

He said Pakistan’s relation to management of millions of war-stricken Afghan refugees since 1980s is of significant importance to refugee management in South Asia. In fact, Pakistan has emerged as one of the largest refugee host nation in the world. Later Kristof Duwaerts, Resident Representative Hanss Seidel Foundation said that Afghanistan has recently formed a high-level Displacement and Return Executive Committee (DiREC) to prioritize assistance needs and reintegration prospects of internally displaced people and returnees under the Afghanistan’s National Peace and Development Framework. Pakistan also adopted a national policy relating to the management of Afghan refugees and Afghan nationals living in the country. This provides a comprehensive, predictable and sustainable response to managing refugee and migration issues in Pakistan.

He also said that Afghanistan situation has invited the major powers to jointly render for peace. “But role of Pakistan is distinct in terms of geographic and cultural links between Afghanistan and Pakistan”.—INP