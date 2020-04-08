Afghan refugee doctor saving lives

RAWALPINDI

In the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and medical staff are being hailed as heroes for fighting the outbreak on war-footing. Afghan refugee Dr Saleema Rehman is one such frontline warrior in the COVID-19 battle, providing her services at Pakistan’s Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees paid tribute to the refugee doctor, serving humanity in the hour of utmost need. In its post, the UNHCR Represntation for EU Affairs said: “ At Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, Afghan refugee Dr Saleema Rehman provides a lifeline to some of the poorest people in Pakistan”.