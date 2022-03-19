Afghan refugee dies in Bulgarian forest

An Afghan citizen, Aziz Rahman, who left Afghanistan for Europe a year ago, died in Bulgaria after eating a poisonous plant in the forest, his family said.

His family said that Aziz was struggling with serious economic problems so he decided to seek a better life in a foreign country.

His body was repatriated to Afghanistan after 17 days, said Hashem, Aziz’s brother. “He was in Bulgaria, his body was found in a forest. We made a big effort to receive his body.”

According to his relatives, Aziz faced many challenges to reach Bulgaria. “Aziz had many hopes, he wanted to marry and have a family,” said Noor Sawji, Aziz’s uncle.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate called on Afghans to not illegally migrate to foreign countries.

“There are no threats against citizens in Afghanistan. They should stay in their country and use their skills to build their own country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of Islamic Emirate.

Hundreds of Afghan citizens flee Afghanistan daily to go to European countries, and many of these people leave illegally.

Azizul Rahman was buried in Behsood district of Nangarhar province.—Tolonews