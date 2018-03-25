Afghan president underlines development of bilateral ties with Iran

KABUL : President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a meeting with members of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations underlined development of bilateral ties.

President Ghani extended congratulations on occasion of Norouz festivity to the Iranian people and government and evaluated the visit to Kabul of the Iranian delegation as positive and helpful in bolstering mutual cooperation.

Head of the delegation Kamal Kharrazi congratulated Norouz on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Afghan president and people and said the two countries share a long historical background of ties with common language and culture.

Kharrazi expressed Iran’s readiness for cooperation with Afghanistan in different areas and said that Tehran supports peace process in Afghanistan under Afghan leadership.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand all-out ties, especially economic cooperation, balance in export and import, development of Chabahar Port, joint fights against terrorism and against international and trans-national networks.