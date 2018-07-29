Afghan President invites Imran Khan to visit Kabul

ISLAMABAD : Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday invited Pakistan’s next Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Kabul that he has accepted, a spokesman for Khan said.

The Afghan president congratulated Imran Khan over victory of his Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the parliamentary elections on July 25.

Imran Khan’s spokesman Naeem ul Haq told reporters in Islamabad that Imran Khan has agreed to visit Afghanistan after he assumes office.

Haq had earlier said that Khan will take oath as prime minister before August 14.

The Afghan President said on his Twitter that he congratulated Imran Khan on the victory in parliamentary elections.

“We both agreed to overcome the past and to lay a new foundation for a prosperous political, social and economic future of both countries Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I extended an open invitation to Mr. Khan and he expressed his wishes to visit Kabul soon,” Ghani said.

In his victory speech on July 26, Imran Khan had announced to work for peace in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is that neighbor of ours that has seen the most human misery and damage in the name of wars. The people of Afghanistan need peace, and Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan,” he had said.

“We want to work in every possible way to ensure peace in Afghanistan. I would love an open border system like the European Union with Afghanistan,” Khan said.

