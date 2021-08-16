Afghan political leaders’ delegation arrives in Islamabad

A group of Afghan political figures, including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday as the Taliban seized control of Kabul, according to media reports.

“Just received a high-level Afghan political leadership delegation including Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salahud din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, and Khalid Noor,” Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq wrote on his Twitter handle, confirming

During the visit of the Afghan political leadership, he said, issues of mutual interest would be addressed.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the country is carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and is offering help to diplomats, the media, and anyone seeking visas or arriving in the country.

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul is providing essential consular support to Pakistanis, the people of Afghanistan, and the diplomatic and international community, according to FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior has created a special inter-ministerial cell to assist diplomatic officials, UN agencies, international organizations, the media, and others with visa and arrival issues.

Pakistan would continue to assist efforts for a political solution, according to the spokesman.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and the international community are on the same path and seek a negotiated diplomatic solution to the Afghan issue.

During a news conference in Multan, the minister said that the Afghan leadership should sit down and work together to find a peaceful solution to the war.

“Pakistan always stated that there was no military solution to the Afghan problem,” Qureshi said and added that it was also a test of the Afghan leadership on how they resolve the issue. He, however, added that the Afghan people wanted peace, stability, and protection of their rights.

