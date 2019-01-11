Afghan peace talks

Many trials and efforts have been made by several players to bring peace back to Afghanistan. But, the country has not been rewarded with peace till date. For the past 17 years, the country has suffered from the war. Recently, one such effort was made by the US in order to bring peace back to the country. Three rounds of talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US have taken place. The two rounds took place between July to October. However, the third was held in December.

As a matter of fact, peace in Afghanistan will surely benefit the entire region in general and Pakistan in particular. Therefore, being citizens of Pakistan, we pray and hope that the talks may succeed, so that peace may sustain not only in Afghanistan but also the whole region.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

