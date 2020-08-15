Afghan peace deal negotiator wounded in attack

Kabul

Fawzia Koofi, a prominent women’s rights advocate and member of the Afghan peace negotiating team was wounded in an attack in Kabul by unknown gunmen, officials said on Saturday.

Officials described the attack on Koofi, a former lawmaker, as an assassination attempt. It was condemned by Afghanistan’s president as well as senior politicians involved in the peace process. “I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Ms Fawzia Koofi and call upon the government to identify and apprehend the culprits and possible motive for the attack,” Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said on Twitter.