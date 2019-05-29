Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Security Adviser (NSA) of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib discussed prospects for peace with particular emphasis on reconciliation process in his country in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.

During the meeting at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and Pak-Afghan border management were also discussed, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The meeting came a day after senior Taliban officials including the group’s top political adviser met Afghan political figures in Moscow, saying they were committed to peace in Afghanistan.