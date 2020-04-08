Afghan nationals sent back home: CM

STAFF REPORTER

PESHAWAR Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that around 15 thousand Afghan Nationals have been sent to Afghanistan since the Torkham Border has temporarily been opened. He was updating National Coordination Committee held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday regarding the latest situation of COVID-19 in KP. The Chief Minister informed that 152 individuals quarantined at Doran Poor Peshawar had been sent to their homes after completion of 14 days compulsory quarantine period adding that all the Zaireen quarantined at Daranzinda D.I. Khan have also been sent to their homes whereas individuals quarantined at Gomal Medical College D.I. Khan are also being sent to their homes. Regarding the opening of essential industries in the province, Mahmood Khan informed that cement industry had been opened in the province subject to the observance of safety protocols and added that the provincial government was also planning to open the Tobacco, Match and Steel Industries for which standard operating procedures were being developed. “In the prevailing situation, the provincial government is working on a plan to facilitate small scales industries.