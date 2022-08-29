Afghan Minister’s allegations are highly regrettable; defy norms of responsible diplomatic conduct: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday expressed deep concern about the allegation by the Acting Defence Minister of Afghanistan regarding the use of Pakistan’s air space in the US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said such conjectural allegations in the absence of any evidence are “highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct”.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan and not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country.

US drones entered Afghanistan through Pakistan: Taliban

On Sunday, the Taliban’s interim Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub claimed that the United States drones were entering the war-torn country through Pakistan.

While narrating the one-year performance of the ministry alongside Army Chief Mullah Fasih Uddin and the spokesperson of the ministry at a press conference in Kabul, Yaqub said, “We had not caught all routes of the drones but our intelligence reported that the United States drones were entering through Pakistan.”

“We demand that Pakistan does not allow its air space,” to be used by the US he said, adding that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s radar system was destroyed when the Americans evacuated the country last year in August.

The defence minister also stated that the number of IEA’s national army reached 150,000 soldiers with eight border groups and each consisting of 3,000 personnel.