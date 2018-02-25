Afghan govt to shut down Taliban’s Qatar office

Kabul

The Afghan government has initiated discussions with the Qatari government to close down Taliban’s Doha wing as it has “no positive consequence in terms of facilitating the peace talks with the group in Afghanistan,” a senior Afghan government official said.

There is no need to keep the office open, said Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the National Security Adviser to President Ashraf Ghani. He made these remarks during in an interview with Ashraq Al-Awsat, a daily newspaper in the Middle East, this week.

“The (Taliban’s) Qatar office had no benefit for us even after seven years. We are discussing with Qatar government that this office had no positive result in the peace process and it is better to close it,” Atmar said in the interview. “The aim behind opening of this office was to start official peace negotiations with the Taliban from the address, but so far no official negotiation from the office has been started with government.—Agencies