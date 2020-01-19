Afghan govt calls for complete ceasefire amid US-Taliban talks

Web Desk

Kabul

Any suggestion Taliban have shared with US must include ceasefire, says Afghan government

Afghan government spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi has said that the Afghan people and the government reject the proposed “reduction in violence” by the Taliban as an “ambiguous term with no legal or military parameters”, reported Al Jazeera. “Any suggestion the Taliban have shared with the US must include ceasefire as it is the demand of our people,” Sediqqi said while addressing a news conference in Kabul on Saturday.

Sediqqi said talks are underway between US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad’s team and the Taliban negotiators, but there had been “no progress so far,” referring specifically to discussions about a ceasefire or reduction in violence, TOLO news reported.

The spokesperson said that ending the war and bringing peace to the country are priorities of the government of Afghanistan and “the president and the people of Afghanistan have always insisted on a ceasefire.”

Sediqqi reiterated that the people should see a ceasefire because it is the “most important demand of Afghans.” He added that reduction in violence “is not practical” and “we hope that the Taliban will end violence as it will lead them nowhere.” “The Taliban “should accept a ceasefire if they are really interested in peace,” as it is the “demand of the people of Afghanistan,” he said. Afghan Taliban hopeful of signing withdrawal agreement with US by end of Jan: report

A day earlier Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in a statement said the Afghan Taliban were hoping to sign a withdrawal agreement with Washington by the end of January and were prepared to “scale down” military operations ahead of signing the deal.