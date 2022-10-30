Afghan govt bars girl students from entering campus for not wearing Burqa

Female students at the Badakhshan University in northeastern Afghanistan say that they were sent away from the campus because they were not wearing a burqa, the Taliban’s recommended style of attire.

These students claim in a video they provided to the media on Sunday, the 30th of October, that they were beaten by Taliban government vice and virtue personnel.

In addition, one of the Taliban government’s guards can be seen chasing after the female students with a whip and lashing them to disperse them in publicly accessible videos.

One of the students claims that because they were not wearing a burqa, they were forced to remain outside the university’s entrance.

All university students are required to wear the Taliban’s preferred attire, with female students being subject to additional restrictions after the Taliban placed draconian measures in place severely restricting women.

The president of Badakhshan University, Naqibullah Qazizada, acknowledged the Taliban vice and virtue officers’ violent behavior toward the students in a conversation with the local media and assured them that the student’s request would be realized.

In addition to the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s freedom of movement, speech, expression, work opportunities, and attire, the group has barred girls from attending school past the sixth grade for more than 400 days since assuming control.—Khaama New Agency