Afghan govt apologises for shelling at Chaman border: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that the interim government in Kabul has apologised to Pakistan for firing by Afghan Border Forces on the civilian population in Balochistan’s Chaman district a day earlier, clarifying that the “matter is now resolved”.

At least seven people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries on Sunday in Chaman when it came under “unprovoked and indiscriminate” heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces, according to the military’s media affairs wing. The incident has been widely condemned across the political divide in Pakistan.

Addressing the matter in a National Assembly session, Asif said that the “provocation at Chaman was from the Afghan side”.

“There was a portion of the fence damaged our people were repairing it they slammed the fence with a jeep […] they took the stand that the reparation work should have been referred in the border security committee.