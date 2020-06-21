Afghan FM visits Iran

Tehran

Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday in Tehran as tensions persist between the two neighbours after the deaths in May of Afghan migrants at the border.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA published a photo Sunday of the meeting between Afghanistan’s Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, both wearing face masks.The two-day visit aims to discuss “recent unfortunate events (and) find solutions to avoid them happening again,” Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said Saturday on Twitter, without elaborating.