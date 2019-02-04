Afghan elections under UN!

FOR the first time, it seems, serious and sincere efforts are being made to resolve the Afghan conflict as per aspirations of the Afghan people. This is also evident from the latest media reports that the next round of Doha talks between the United States and Taliban would also include discussions on a proposal for holding of Afghan elections under the auspices of the United Nations.

The proposal, if implemented in letter and spirit, would surely a long way in making the electoral exercise in Afghanistan credible and acceptable. This assumes significance in the backdrop of controversies that surrounded Afghan elections and also those of presidential polls. Taliban have been complaining that elections are manipulated in favour of certain candidates and groups and to keep others out of power. We have long been emphasizing in these columns that Afghan occupation should come to an end immediately and the UN should be mandated to hold elections and look after peace and security issues. There have been fears that Afghanistan could face continued turmoil in case of total withdrawal of American troops. The US President has reiterated, in an interview, his determination to pull US troops out of ‘endless wars’ in Syria and Afghanistan. He indicated that after withdrawal, the US would leave intelligence in Afghanistan to take care of the security situation and to watch interests of his country. The United States may leave intelligence behind but they should strictly operate under the guidance and supervision of the world body. If the United States maintained military bases to keep an eye on neighbouring countries and regions then in all probability Afghanistan would remain destabilized and Afghan people, who are weary of unending war, would not be able to reap benefits of withdrawal of foreign forces and management of Afghan affairs on their own.

