Kabul

Taliban militants launched a pre-dawn raid on a district government compound in Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least seven people, including the local governor, officials said.

Six police also died and nine intelligence officers were wounded in the attack on the Khwaja Omari district headquarters in the southeastern province of Ghazni, provincial governor spokesperson Aref Noori told AFP. The militants used a ladder to climb into the compound in the early hours of Thursday.—AFP