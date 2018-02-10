Afghan delegation in Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An Afghan delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai, arrived in Islamabad to hold the second round of discussion on Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

The APAPPS is a joint action plan for cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and reduction of violence, peace and reconciliation, Afghan refugees’ repatriation and joint economic development.

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, visited Kabul on February 3 to hold a discussion with their Afghan counterparts, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai, on APAPPS.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, the meeting was held in a cordial environment and both delegations made some progress on the APAPPS.

“There are still important areas to be discussed and agreed upon, and both sides remain committed to continuing their discussions to reach an agreement on the APAPPS,” it said, adding that the next meeting would take place on February 9 and 10.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal later tweeted that during the meeting, Pakistan put emphasis on strengthening border management on the Afghan side. Pakistan, he added, also urged the Afghan government to take action against anti-Pakistan terrorists.