Islamabad

A delegation of the Afghan government led by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy and a former ambassador Umer Daudzai, called on the Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, in here on Friday and discussed ways and means to improve the situation in the region.

The JI chief told the delegation that a peaceful Afghanistan was essential for regional peace and for this country. He said that the key to the peace in Afghanistan was with the Afghans themselves.—INP

