Afghan criminals’ gang busted

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police has busted a criminals’ gang hailing from Afghanistan involved in several dacoities in twin cities and recovered four pistols, two bikes and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

A team of Sabzi Mandi police succeeded to bust a five-member dacoit’s gang red handed when they were planning to commit dacoity in sector E-11.

They have been identified as Nazeeb, Hakmat Khan, Hameed, Ehsan residents of Afghanistan and Sohail resident of Rawalpindi.

Police team recovered six mobile phones, four 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and two bike from their possession.

They were wanted to police in various dacoity cases in area of Sabzi Mandi police station.

DIG( Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mnadi police and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.—APP

