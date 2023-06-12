Afghan citizen responsible for harassing Gen Bajwa identified

LAHORE – French authorities have identified Afghan citizen responsible for misbehavior with General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife.

Afghan citizen recorded a video while abusing ex-COAS Bajwa when he along with his wife was sitting on the stairs of a building in the French city Annecy about one week back.

The video went viral on social media which attracted severe public criticism. People in Pakistan demanded bringing the culprit to justice. Pakistan Embassy approached French authorities with the request of identifying and taking action against the culprit.

As per the media reports, the accused has been identified as Shahid, a resident of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. Mr. Bajwa has also confirmed to the French authorities that the same person has abused him. The accused has taken asylum in France due to law and order situation in war-torn Afghanistan. He can face heavy fine, imprisonment or even deportation as misbehavior with tourists is a serious crime in France.

Earlier, top journalists and activists condemned the incident.