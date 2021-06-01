Afghan bowler Rashid Khan wins hearts by singing ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ (VIDEO)

Pakistan celebrities and social media users have applauded Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after his video of singing a popular song, Meray Paas Tum Ho’s OST in a beautiful way, went viral.

The video is actually from the last year but it is going viral on social media, recalling people of Pakistan’s one of the hit drama serials that received huge admiration.

The final episode of the drama whether sparked a debate between supporters of feminism and the opposite group, the OST gained unmatched popularity.

Afghan leg-spinner, who played for Lahore Qalandars in PSL6, crooned the Meray Paas Tum Ho so beautifully as you hear it you become the fan of the cricketer.

Ahmer Najeeb Satti, a sports anchor, shared the video on Twitter, tagging actor Humayun Saeed, who played lead role in the TV show.

Rashid Khan singing title song of Drama serial " Mere Pass Tum Ho" 😍.@iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/5CUuc7p7OD — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@ahmersatti90) May 31, 2021

Saeed responding to the video appreciated the neighbouring country’s bowlers and wrote: “Good voice Rashid”.

Here are some other reactions;

It's on repeat ufff ❤️❤️❤️ @rashidkhan_19 amazing voice and singing skills. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has got some competition. — Free Palestine 🇵🇸 (@livingvirtually) May 31, 2021

wow he actually sounds good ngl i for once thought that it's a lip sync video or something — ibad (@isyedibad) May 31, 2021

Wow man awesome voice @rashidkhan_19 👌 — Qazi Muhammad Ali (@PAkArmyFan007) May 31, 2021

