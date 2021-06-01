Afghan bowler Rashid Khan wins hearts by singing ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ (VIDEO)

Pakistan celebrities and social media users have applauded Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan after his video of singing a popular song, Meray Paas Tum Ho’s OST in a beautiful way, went viral.

The video is actually from the last year but it is going viral on social media, recalling people of Pakistan’s one of the hit drama serials that received huge admiration.

The final episode of the drama whether sparked a debate between supporters of feminism and the opposite group, the OST gained unmatched popularity.

Afghan leg-spinner, who played for Lahore Qalandars in PSL6, crooned the Meray Paas Tum Ho so beautifully as you hear it you become the fan of the cricketer.

Ahmer Najeeb Satti, a sports anchor, shared the video on Twitter, tagging actor Humayun Saeed, who played lead role in the TV show.

Saeed responding to the video appreciated the neighbouring country’s bowlers and wrote: “Good voice Rashid”.

Here are some other reactions;

