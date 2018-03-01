Afghan ambassador calls on NSA, exchanges views on bilateral relations

Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal Wednesday called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and exchanged views on bilateral relations and ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the region. Ambassador Zakhilwal briefed the NSA on today’s international peace conference in Kabul.

He informed that President Ashraf Ghani had given a message of peace and reconciliation to Taliban, together with a message of closer engagement and cordial relations with Pakistan, with a view to promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He hoped that being the closest neighbour of Afghanistan, Pakistan would make its due contribution to the process which would help both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The NSA told that Pakistan wanted an early closure to the internecine bloodshed in the brotherly Afghanistan. He said peace in Afghanistan was essential for peace in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan believed in a vision of common and shared future with the people of Afghanistan, that is why Pakistan had all along supported efforts for political reconciliation under international and regional peace initiatives.

Pakistan welcomes President Ghani’s offer of seeking peace through dialogue and understanding and would do its best to facilitate the realization of this noble initiative, he added.

The two agreed to seize this moment collectively and to maintain their contacts in pursuit of the common objective.—APP

Related