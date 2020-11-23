Afghan aid must continue: Grandi

Geneva

The international community must continue aiding Afghanistan or face the risk of “disastrous consequences,” UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi urged ahead of a donors conference, starting Monday. Grandi’s appeal also comes after his visit to the Asian nation that is struggling with growing violence, a US pullout and flagging peace talks. Grandi said the future of millions of Afghans depends on the outcome of peace negotiations and on the international community’s commitment to develop the country, including at the two-day donors conference in Geneva.— AFP