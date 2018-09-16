Aerial surveillance of Ashura processions

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Muhammad Tahir has sent a summary to the government for approval of aerial surveillance and monitoring of Youm-e-Ashur processions and suspension of internet services in 12 districts of the province.

Official sources told APP that all main mourning processions in 12 districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan and others would remain under aerial surveillance.

The routes of processions will be sealed through barbed wires,” they added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp