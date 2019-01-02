At least 19 people, including women and a minor were injured in various parts of Karachi due to aerial firing during the new year celebrations.
In a clear violation of orders by the Sindh government, people celebrated the start of the New Year with aerial firing in Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari, Rizvia Society, and Mahmoodabad areas of Karachi.
The wounded were shifted to various hospitals for treatment, a private news channel reported. While a police crackdown led to the arrest of two people for possessing arms and alcohol.Police were ordered to take strict action against those resorting to aerial firing.—INP
Aerial firing on New Year injures 19
