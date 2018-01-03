Aerial firing on New Year

Aerial firing has become a kind of culture in our country on special occasions such as wedding, birthday, winning of cricket match – especially against India, and especially on the occasion of New Year. Aerial firing is one of the biggest causes of noise pollution. It disturbs the life of common people; particularly it is a big menace for children, elders and patients. Aerial firing not only creates disturbance but also causes fatal incidents. Many cases have been reported of death and injuries due to the stray bullets of aerial firing.

On the eve of New Year, aerial firing starts at 12 AM and continues through late night. Common people get afraid of going outside. In metropolitan cities, people even cannot sleep properly at New Year’s night as the aerial firing continues without any break till late night. This culture is also a cause of wastage of money. I do not say that people should not celebrate happy events but I just say that our celebration should not be the reason for troubles for others. Everyone has freedom but his/her freedom ends when our freedom creates problems for others. We will not be called civilized people until we learn the norms of caring others.

Furthermore, instead of wasting money on the aerial firing we can spend that money for a good cause. We can help thousands of poor people. We can contribute clothes, shoes, food and even cash money to the destitute as a gift of New Year. Also, in the event of New Year, we all should look back to the entire year that what we have gained by losing a precious year of our life. Moreover, it is the responsibility of the government to take steps to curb the menace of aerial firing to bring ease in the life of the people. The government should strictly enforce a ban on aerial firing culture.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

Related