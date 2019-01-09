As we all know that our society is suffering from so many social issues, aerial firing is one of the life threading issue which includes among them. The growing trend of aerial firing and fire crackers on the celebratory occasions especially on marriages, childbirth, Eid celebrations was not only made life of the citizens miserable but also a great peril to the general public. As no one knows where these stray bullets will fall or where it collides.

We heard so many cases where aerial firing causes great harms to general public. Last night a stray bullet hit the leg of a child who was travelling with his father on a bike. As it is one of the serious issues, our government must take necessary action and make strict rules in order to control this life threading monster.

IQRA IQBAL

Karachi

