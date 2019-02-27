Aerial emergency declared: Commercial flights suspended across Pakistan

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has declared an aerial emergency across all airports following escalating tension between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, Express News reported.

All local and international commercial flights have been suspended across the country. Operations have been suspended at Lahore airport, Islamabad airport and Faisalabad airport among others.

In a tweet, CAA said “flight operations in North Eastern & North Western regions of Pakistan is suspended temporarily”.

According to FlightRadar, “international flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.”

India has also shut at least four airports in the northern part of the country, a government official told Reuters, after Pakistan Air Force struck Indian targets across the Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace on Wednesday.

