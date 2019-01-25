AEO’s 35th Australian Education Expo received great response in capital

Staff Reporter

AEO Pakistan – the Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across all major cities of Pakistan.

This January, AEO Pakistan brings even bigger Australian Education Roadshow, being organized across 10 major cities of Pakistan. Representatives of More than 17 top ranked International Universities are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free expert advice and counseling for their future study endeavors.

