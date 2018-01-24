AEO Australian Education Expo

Lahore

Australia being a hub of quality education, provides everything a student dreams of from scenic beauty, wildlife safaris, and passion for sports; to most importantly universities that are ranked among the leading ones in the world.

AEO Pakistan; Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across major cities of Pakistan.

This January , once again AEO Pakistan is conducting its 33rd Australian Education Roadshow across 7 major cities of Pakistan. Representatives of More than 14 top ranked International Universities are participating at the expo providing a golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free expert advice and counselling for their future study endeavours.

The 1st exhibition of series was held in Lahore at PC Hotel. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at expo with great interest, excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading Int’l Universities. Students appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of an ideal platform offering Free counselling sessions with official representatives of top ranked int’l universities to explore options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of series are scheduled to be held in Islamabad 25th January Serena Hotel, Sialkot 25th Jan Hotel The Jeeven’s, Multan 27th Jan Ramada Hotel, Karachi 27th Jan Movenpick Hotel, Faisalabad 28th Jan Hotel One and Peshawar 28th January PC Hotel. Entry to the exhibition is FREE.