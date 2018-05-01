AEL, DPS hold annual function

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Altern Energy Limited (AEL) and Descon Power Solutions (DPS) held their Annual Employee Function, with all employees at the Altern Energy plant in Fateh Jang. In attendance for the event were the Senior Management Team from the Head Office, including the CEO, Head HR, DGM Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Wind & Solar, Head Quality, Environmental, Occupational Health & Safety (QEHS),among others. The event began with presentations from the plant team on both improvement plans for the plant and the QEHS activities held there during the past year followed by lunch. After lunch, a number of activities took place between the teams in attendance. These included a friendly cricket match between the AEL and DPS Head Office Teams and a tug of war competition between the Operations & Maintenance Teams. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, musical evening and dinner.