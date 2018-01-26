AEDB observes significant increase in installation of net metering systems

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Thursday, appreciated the significant increase in the installation of net metering systems. The Board reviewed the progress made so far on the installation of net metering systems in the country since the launching of new consumer friendly framework for net metering by the Prime Minister.

AEDB Board met here with Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and resolved to continue efforts for creating awareness amongst the masses on net metering in order to avail maximum benefit of renewable energy based net metering in the country.

The Board reviewed the potential of wind energy in Balochistan province on the basis of available studies and data and deliberated on the possible way forward to tap the wind energy potential in Balochistan.

In this regard, the Board resolved to move forward on exploiting the wind energy potential in Balochistan by carrying out detailed resource assessment of potential areas in the province with good wind resource in collaboration and coordination with the provincial Government and NTDC.

The Board reviewed the progress and discussed matters relating to renewable energy projects and initiatives of the Government and AEDB for promotion of RE technologies in the country in view of the recent policy level decisions of the Government.

Among the major decisions taken during the meeting, the Board reviewed the AEDB (Certification) Regulations, 2017, approved earlier by the Board in its 41st Board Meeting, and approved certain amendments therein for streamlining the process certification of vendors / installers / service providers of solar systems and allowing certification of consulting firms related to such applications.