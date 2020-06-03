Advisory issued; Entry into govt depts barred without face masks

Hour after Sindh reported 1,824 patients in a single day, the provincial government issued an advisory on Wednesday barring entry of all officials in its administrative departments not wearing face masks. “Nobody shall be allowed to enter, without wearing a face mask, into the premises of all departments/attached departments/subordinate offices/autonomous bodies under the Government of Sindh,” the advisory stated. It also maintained that social distancing of at least three feet should be maintained by all officials at all times in every workplace, and that the general administration ensure that all staff is provided with face masks. “No person having fever, flu, cough, shortness of breath and body pain shall be allowed to enter into the premises of department/office,” the notification stated. “It shall be ensured that there is no crowding or gatherings strictly at any place. Messages, posters, signs of social distancing shall be displayed at every workplace,” the advisory further maintained. The advisory further said that any staff with cough, flu, body ache or shortness of breath and elderly people of 50-year-old and above with underlying disease like diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases, the allergic, asthmatic and immune-compromised state shall be advised to perform their duties from home. Moreover, all departments and offices were declared no-smoking zones, and all employees were advised to not smoke. “Public shall not be allowed to visit departments, offices during Covid-19 emergency. Online Complaint Portal for registering complaints shall be widely publicised for the facilitation of the general public,” the advisory stated. As per the notification, all employees are to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms before they begin their duties. “Other staff shall be assigned home-based work through telecommunication,” the advisory further stated. Every department was instructed to install a health desk in its office, right at the entry point, to instil health awareness in them, as well as for screening and awareness regarding Covid-19. The advisory further called for all symptomatic and suspected employees to be screened and tested of Covid-19 immediately. “The administrative head of the departments, offices shall ensure this aspect personally by emailing the list of such employees at sindh.covid19@gmail.com after specifying their names, designations, age and contact numbers.”