Advisor vows to work for area’s uplift

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Chief Minister Balochistan advisor on Livestock and Dairy Development Mutha Khan Kakar has said his missions to put the area on the path of development and he would come up to the expectations of the people. Because he does not believe in the politics of prejudice, hypocrisy, corruption and nepotism.

He was addressing at a public gathering in front of a deserted school in Killi Darga Mandezai. Faiz Kakar, Dr. Khair Mandokhail and Akhter Shah Kakar were also present on the occasion. The newly elected representative and contractor-turned-politician further said that the people of the area are suffering a lot from load-shedding.

Share on: WhatsApp