Advisor visits Command, Control centre

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday visited the Rescue Emergency Response Centre & Command and Control Room established in Commissioner Office Karachi.

The Command and Control Centre is established to review the law and order and security arrangements during the processions of Muharram 9 and 10, days throughout the city, said a statement.

He was briefed by Commissioner Karachi Saleh Farooqui and other officers about objectives for establishment of state-of-the-art rescue centre.

The Advisor was briefed about security arrangements made by the administration on the instructions of provincial Government to maintain the law and order situation and peaceful procession, Majalis -e-Aaza and gathering during Ashura.

The Commissioner Karachi also briefed him about various steps taken with regard to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Advisor expressed satisfaction on over all measures taken by the authorities and observed that it is our collective duty to protect the lives and property of people across the province. He said that he is in contact with all divisional and district administrations for foolproof security arrangements for Ashura.

While talking media, he said that no one could be allowed to take law in his hands and create any disturbance and he is personally monitoring the Muharram security arrangements through Rescue 1299 and Control and Command Centre.

He further said that every support is being provided to law enforcing agencies and the administration to ensure peace on Ashura with coordinated efforts of all stakeholders. The Advisor appealed people to support and cooperate with the law enforcing agencies and the administration during Aashura for their own safety and security—APP

Share on: WhatsApp