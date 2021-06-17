Advisor to CM calls for eliminating spurious drugs

Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Health and Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team, Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi Thursday said that the Punjab government under its zero tolerance policy against substandard and spurious medicines is making all out efforts to uproot heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs.

Chairing a meeting on Drug Control held here at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office the Advisor directed the authorities concerned to launch a campaign to eliminate spurious and substandard drugs.

Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi directed the Drug Control Officers of Rawalpindi District to protect the health of the people ensuring supply of quality medicines.

All officers should do their best to ensure quality of medicines, he said and warned that if during the third party validation, any report of substandard and illegal drug reflects in any area, the officers concerned would be held accountable.

Those doing the business are the enemies of humanity and deserve zero tolerance, he added.

In addition, drug inspectors must ensure that each outlet is inspected at least quarterly. Also, 50% of the samples taken, should be of international companies.