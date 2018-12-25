Advisor pays glowing tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahan while paying glowing tribute to father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that it was the inspiring leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah that resulted in the establishment of Pakistan.

In his message on the 142nd birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Adviser said that the words of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah serve as guidelines for all of us.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah united the Muslims of the sub-continent to struggle for a separate country, and it was his call for this great cause that amalgamated Muslims at a single platform to voice their vision for a separate homeland.

The Advisor has also congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. Besides Murtaza Wahab congratulated to the newly office bearers of the Arts Council of Pakistan.—APP

