Advisor orders updating jail facilities

Staff Reporter

Advisor to the interim Chief Minister, for Prisons, Works and Services, Special Education and Social Welfare Brig (Retd) Harris Nawaz here on Monday visited Landhi Jail and reviewed its security arrangements.

He on the occasion also took into account the security arrangements for high profile prisoners presently jailed in the Landhi Prison and directed these to be further tightened and turned fool proof.

The caretaker advisor while examining the quality of food provided to the jail inmates also took into account the health status and standard of hygiene adopted at the jail kitchen said the health status of the concerned staffer be immediately updated and forwarded to him.

Brig (Retd) Harris Nawaz while visiting the vocational school functional within the prison for rehabilitation of prisoners said adequate training of the inmate was extremely important to assist them in acquiring skills that could help them lead a dignified life on completion of their jail term.

Reviewing the facilities available to the inmates at the jail hospital, he said it management be particularly focused on and that medicines provided to the ailing prisoners must be regularly and instances of decline in the decline of drug standards must be urgently communicate to the jail authorities.

