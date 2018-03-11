Adviser for early completion of OLMT project

City Reporter

Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassan on Saturday visited various stations of LOMTP and directed to expedite work for completion of the project with in a shortest possible time. During his visit to Dera Gujran, Salamat Pura and Mehmood Booti stations, he directed the authorities concerned to complete civil work at the stations from Dera Gujjran to Lakshmi Chowk up to the first week of April, 2018.

General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez briefed Khawaja Ahmad Hassan on this occassion. Salman Hafeez said that piling and pile caps work had been completed.

He said that major work at Shalimar Garden, Ghulabi Bagh (Rose Garden) and Budhu’s tomb on G.T.Road and Lakshmi building on Mecleod Road was being executed with full momentum.