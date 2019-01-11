Advertisement rates issue amicably resolved

Islamabad

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has concluded an amicable settlement to the issue of government rates of advertisements for broadcast media.

The new slabs agreed with Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) are estimated to result in savings of seventy percent to the Government.

These rates will be for peak hours only and will be applicable to all federal andprovincialgovernments’ departments and autonomous bodies. On the directions of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil held negotiations with PBA in Karachi on Friday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp